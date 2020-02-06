Antonio Brown Apologizes To The Pittsburgh Steelers For The ‘Distractions’ He ‘Probably Caused’

Antonio Brown’s apology tour is still underway.
First, Brown apologized to the police in Hollywood, Florida, and he followed that up by saying he needs to apologize to the NFL in general. Now, he’s saying he needs to apologize to his former teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the @hollywoodflpd Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart, And as a human being and an professional athlete ￼I can honestly say that my emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment, When you all were only there to help me. Thanks to you all who sincerely accept my Sincere apology￼. And we must all know that God is a Forgiving God. P.S The “PAL”Youth League, I’m looking to working with you all again in the near future.
Brown said the following during a Thursday interview with 93.7 The Fan:
I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention I probably caused those guys. I’m forever grateful & indebted to the Steelers organization. Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger. A lot of beautiful moments. A lot of positive things.
I’m getting so sick and tired of this nonsense from Brown. It’s so incredibly irritating. I can’t stand it at all.
The dude just needs to go away. Do I hope he gets help? Yes. I hope Antonio Brown gets all the help he needs.
I also hope he never plays in the NFL again. He lost the privilege of being a pro football player a long time ago.
Right now, he’s facing years behind bars for allegedly attacking a moving truck driver. He should focus a hell of a lot more on that, and a hell of a lot less on making public apologies.
I sincerely hope Brown gets help if he can. I just don’t need to see him playing in the NFL ever again.