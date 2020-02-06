Antonio Brown Apologizes To The Pittsburgh Steelers For The ‘Distractions’ He ‘Probably Caused’

Antonio Brown’s apology tour is still underway.

First, Brown apologized to the police in Hollywood, Florida, and he followed that up by saying he needs to apologize to the NFL in general. Now, he’s saying he needs to apologize to his former teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown said the following during a Thursday interview with 93.7 The Fan:

I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention I probably caused those guys. I’m forever grateful & indebted to the Steelers organization. Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger. A lot of beautiful moments. A lot of positive things.

I’m getting so sick and tired of this nonsense from Brown. It’s so incredibly irritating. I can’t stand it at all.

The dude just needs to go away. Do I hope he gets help? Yes. I hope Antonio Brown gets all the help he needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Feb 2, 2020 at 3:13pm PST

I also hope he never plays in the NFL again. He lost the privilege of being a pro football player a long time ago.

Right now, he’s facing years behind bars for allegedly attacking a moving truck driver. He should focus a hell of a lot more on that, and a hell of a lot less on making public apologies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 20, 2020 at 3:04pm PST

I sincerely hope Brown gets help if he can. I just don’t need to see him playing in the NFL ever again.