HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota Beats Wisconsin 70-52, Badgers Fall To 13-10

The Wisconsin Badgers fell to Minnesota 70-52 late Wednesday night.

Going into the game Wednesday night I made it clear we needed a win as I laid out the path to March Madness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately for my Badgers, Minnesota came out firing on all cylinders. Despite the fact we had some hot streaks shooting the ball, the Gophers seemingly couldn’t miss.

D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford all had strong moments in the game, but we shot abysmally from deep as a team.

It’s not easy to win when your offense depends on hitting the deep ball, and you just can’t get the job done. That’s just a fact.

This loss obviously stings a little extra because it’s against the Gophers. We can’t be losing to our dumb cousins to the west.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:23pm PST

We just can’t be doing it. Yet, they pretty much boat-raced us off the court Wednesday night by the time it was all said and done.

Minnesota controlled the game pretty much from start to finish. I’d like to say that wasn’t the case, but I get paid to tell the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 5, 2020 at 11:58am PST

Now, we’re 13-10 and our backs are to the wall for March Madness. It’s win or go home at this point. We’ve got a Saturday matchup with Ohio State in Madison.

We need to get a damn win. Let’s hope we do.