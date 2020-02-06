A Week Of Epic Fail For Democrats

On today’s podcast we cover the acquittal of President Donald Trump and the defection of Mitt Romney on one of the article of impeachment. Plus, we cover how Iowa still can’t count and the problem with ideological purity tests.

The Senate acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment, breaking the hearts of Democrats across the country. But Democrats could claim a small victory – Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote guilty on one of the articles, making it bi-partisan to convict. We get into it.

It’s three days later and we only have some results from the Iowa caucuses. One candidate is leading in the popular vote and another currently have more delegates. For a party championing eliminating the Electoral College, it’s funny how they designed a similar system for Iowa in the name of “fairness.”

Some Republicans are calling for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party. Democrats are known for demanding absolute uniformity from their members, it would be a mistake for Republicans to do the same. We explain why.

