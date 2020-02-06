Detraveon Brown Signs Fake Letter Of Intent To Ole Miss

Receiver Detraveon Brown signed a fake letter of intent to Ole Miss during a Wednesday ceremony.

According to KTAL/KMSS, Ole Miss had no paperwork on Brown, and he didn’t currently hold a scholarship offer from them when he signed the fake letter of intent in front of a crowd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To make matters worse for Brown, he told 247Sports just a few days ago that Ole Miss had pulled his offer. This wasn’t a simple mistake.

He knew he didn’t have an offer to play for the Rebels and still went through a fraud signing ceremony anyway.

This has to be one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen a recruit do. What was his goal here? What was the master plan?

He’d send in a fake letter of intent and then Ole Miss would just hand him a scholarship? One of the wildest parts is that KTAL/KMSS said he did hold a scholarship offer from an unidentified D1 school.

Instead of taking that, he just staged a signing to Ole Miss. The Lane Kiffin era has been incredible, but I never thought it’d be this good.

He’s got young men out here holding fake signing ceremonies. I guess it just means more in the SEC!