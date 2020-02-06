‘It Was All Bullsh*t’: Trump Blasts Media For Coverage Of Impeachment

President Donald Trump went after Democrats and sole Republican defector Mitt Romney in his first press conference since being acquitted of impeachment charges Thursday, saying coverage of his impeachment was “bullshit.”

Trump focused on his relief that the impeachment proceedings were over, but also emphasized that he saw the proceedings as a fundamentally corrupt attempt to undermine his presidency. Trump's main message was that he'd been treated unfairly.

“But every paper is the same. Does anybody have those papers does anybody have them? They are like that. So I appreciate that. But some of the people here have been incredible warriors,” he said. “They are warriors. There’s nothing from a legal standpoint — this is a political thing. Every time I say, ‘This is unfair, let’s go to court,’ they say, ‘Sir, you can’t go to court, this is politics.’ And we were treated unbelievably unfairly, you have to understand, we first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’ It was all bullshit.”

Trump was acquitted Wednesday of both abuse of power and obstruction of congress charges by 52-28 and 53-47 votes respectively.

Trump appeared earlier in the day at the National Prayer Breakfast, where he further criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in attendance.