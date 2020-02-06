Donald Trump Jr. Says Pelosi Praying For Trump Is As Likely As Satan ‘Quoting The Scriptures’

Donald Trump Jr. cast some doubt on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that she prays for President Donald Trump on Thursday with a dramatic analogy.
“Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures,” Trump Jr. said in a social media post.
Pelosi, a Roman Catholic, has repeatedly claimed that she prays for Trump.
Trump appeared to criticize Pelosi at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, saying that he doesn’t like “people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”
Trump Jr. has repeatedly criticized the president’s opponents in the impeachment trial on Twitter. He ripped into Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday after he voted for Trump’s conviction on abuse of power in the Senate trial, saying that he should be expelled from the Republican Party. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Will Vote To Convict President Donald Trump)
In the Bible, Satan actually does quote scripture when he tries to tempt Christ. Luke 4:1-13.