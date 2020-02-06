Indiana University Funds ‘Kick-Off To Kink’ Event For Students Featuring BDSM, Electricity, Nipple Toys

Indiana University funded a “Kink Workshop” showcasing BDSM practices at the school’s annual Sex Fest for students.

The Indiana University Health Center hosted the university’s annual Sex Fest with an event Tuesday called “Kick-off to Kink” where the school’s Dr. Debby Herbenick hosted licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Lexx Brown-James, who specializes in relationships and intimacy, according to the university health center’s Facebook event page.

Neither Brown-James nor Herbenick responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Kick-off to Kink” was followed by a Wednesday evening “Kink Workshop,” according to the Facebook event page. It featured educational booths that instruct students on “safe use of different sex toys” and a workshop on “contract development and boundaries,” Campus Reform reported.

The Sex Fest event scheduled for Thursday night appears to have been canceled.

“Tonight’s SexFest events have been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Indiana University Health Center wrote on the Facebook event page.

A video filmed by student congressman Matt Ahmann and exclusively obtained by Campus Reform shows a man whipping a woman who is tied up. Ahmann noted in a tweet that the exhibition was held in an “open dorm hall.”

“This event is a waste of taxpayer funds and student tuition,” he told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

Tables at the event were covered in whips, dildos, paddles and other sexual objects, Campus Reform reported. The tables also featured flyers. One of the flyers listed different types of “nipple toys” including a clothespin, nipple pump, nipple lasso, magnetic clamp, adjustable clamp, clover clamp, nipple tweezer and hand.

Another flyer photographed by Campus Reform asks attendees to pick from different bondage activities and “circle things you know you want” or “cross out things you know you don’t want.”

Bondage options on this flyer included a rope, “leather/cuffs,” cages and “collar/lead.” Other options included in a “sensation play” category included electricity, hair pulling, scratching, mind fucks and exhibitionism.

Here’s the video of @IUBloomington sponsored and paid for event promoting sexual violence. This event was held in an open room of a dorm hall. pic.twitter.com/FcZiyFjQHz — Matt Ahmann (@realmattahmann) February 6, 2020

Indiana University spokesman Chuck Carney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF, but the spokesman told Campus Reform that practicing BDSM safely is “one of the topics most requested by students.”

“Our public health researchers have found some evidence to suggest that people are engaging in a broader range of sexual activities and as a result, it is the IU Health Center’s mission to make sure they practice it safely, following the BDSM community’s principal tenets of ‘safe, sane, and consensual,” Carney told Campus Reform.

