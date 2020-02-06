‘How Did His Team Perform So Badly?’ Joe Scarborough Rips Into Joe Biden’s Ground Game

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped into former Vice President Joe Biden’s ground game Thursday, questioning how someone with “decades of experience” could perform so badly.

Scarborough made the comments during a panel discussion on the results of the Iowa caucuses and the next steps for candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. (RELATED: Sanders Campaign Internal Data Looks Very Bad For Joe Biden)

WATCH:

“What do you make of Joe Biden’s attacks on the other candidates yesterday? Will it have an impact? And do you sense desperation from either the Warren or the Biden camps?” Scarborough asked the panel.

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heileman responded by suggesting that the slow rollout of the Iowa caucus results may have actually saved Biden from the media firestorm that could have descended on his campaign if the results had dropped the night of the caucuses.

“The Biden campaign, though they didn’t get the full weight of the media crashing down on them as they would have if their fourth-place finish was reported on the night of Iowa, everyone in politics understands how badly Joe Biden did in Iowa,” Heileman said. “How badly his operation performed and what it means for him to come into New Hampshire after having been the front-runner nationally.”

“I want to cut you off with talking how badly he did,” Scarborough interrupted, shaking his head. “We’re just kind of throwing that out. Joe Biden did horribly with organization, with this, with that, the other, within Iowa. He was vice president for eight years. He’s been in this sport since 1974. He’s been in — like, this has been his calling since he was a young man. How did his team perform so badly on the ground after decades of political experience?”