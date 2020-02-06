Pelosi Snaps When Asked Why She Tore Up Speech — ‘I Don’t Need Any Lessons From Anybody’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained why she tore up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech during a press conference Thursday, saying what she did was “entirely appropriate.”

“I tore up a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi told a reporter who asked her about it.

“I don’t need any lessons from anybody, especially the president of the United States about dignity. Dignity. Is it okay to start saying four more years in the house of representatives? It’s just unheard of,” she also said.

“It is unheard of for the president to insult people there who don’t share his view as well as to misrepresent—present falsehoods, some would use the word lie, I don’t like to use the word lie, about what he was saying. So no, I think is completely entirely appropriate and considering some of the other exuberances within me, the courteous thing to do.”

Indeed, Trump and Pelosi acted icy toward each other during the State of the Union speech Tuesday, with the president refusing to shake her hand when he walked up on the podium. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Breaks Protocol With State Of The Union Introduction)

After the speech, Pelosi ripped a copy of it up, a move that that Vice President Mike Pence said was a “new low.”