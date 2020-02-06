UConn Coach Randy Edsall Says Players In The Transfer Portal Have ‘Issues’

UConn football coach Randy Edsall had a hot take about accepting players in the transfer portal.

According to Alex Putterman, Edsall told the media about the transfer portal, “I’d rather go with high-school kids of junior-college guys. Guys going into the portal, they’ve got issues. That’s why they’re going into the portal.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Randy Edsall says he doesn’t want players from the transfer portal, because they often “think they’re enabled and entitled.” “I’d rather go with high-school kids of junior-college guys. Guys going into the portal, they’ve got issues. That’s why they’re going into the portal.” — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) February 5, 2020

Edsall said he might make an exception if the coaching staff already knows a player well from having previously recruited him. But it sounds like in general, UConn will not use the transfer portal. — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) February 5, 2020

This is a scorching hot take. They have issues? Really? Issues? I feel like this is a good time to remind people the Huskies won a grand total of two games last year.

Maybe, just maybe, Edsall should chill with his righteous attitude and take any player who can help his team win.

They went 2-10 and he’s here talking about transfer players!

Listen up, folks. Players transfer for a variety of reasons. Some lose their roster spots, others want to be closer to home, some don’t love the system and some do leave because of “other issues.”

For Edsall to just shut them all out is a laughably bad decision. It’s just stupid.

It’d be a real shame if Edsall and UConn didn’t take any transfers, and then proceeded to lose even more games. That sure would be a shame!