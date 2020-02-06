Nicki Minaj Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill Of Physical Abuse In Social Media Spat

Rapper Nicki Minaj accused ex-boyfriend Meek Mill of physical abuse.

The allegations came during a social media spat between the two ex-lovers and rappers, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

The fight seemingly started after Mill liked a meme mocking Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who has been convicted of rape.

“N***a been tweeting bout my man for a year now,” Minaj tweeted Wednesday night. “Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho.”

Minaj then took it a step further on her Instagram stories. The “Anaconda” singer shared a series of photos of Mill with clown emojis over his face.

“#Twitterfingers beat women, scared of men,” she wrote.

She clarified her allegations on Twitter.

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

“You beat your own sister and taped it,” Minaj tweeted. “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.” (RELATED: Superstar Nicki Minaj Says She’s Retiring From Music To Start A Family)

Mill responded by bringing up Minaj’s brother, who was also convicted of rape.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women,” he tweeted. “talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.”

Mill also denied that he physically abused Minaj.

For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

“For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album!” Mill tweeted. “No devils tricks.”

Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, called the allegations “ridiculous.”

“We’re not going to dignify this ridiculous accusation with a comment,” he told Page Six. “Nicki Minaj can’t get over the fact that Meek Mill is reaching the height of superstardom while she is becoming irrelevant.”