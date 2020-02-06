Resolution Demands Tennessee And Memphis Play Each Other In Football And Basketball Annually

Elected officials in Tennessee want the University of Tennessee and University of Memphis to play each other in sports every single season.

According to WBBJ, a resolution from state Sen. Brian Kelsey and state Rep. Antonio Parkinson demands that the Volunteers and Tigers play in football and basketball every season, which isn’t the case right now.

The basketball games would begin during the 2020-21 season. The football games would start in 2025.

Good luck convincing anybody that this is a good idea. It might be on the basketball front, and probably is because the stakes are much lower. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s zero chance Tennessee and Memphis will ever play in football every single season. Allow me to kill that idea before it even gets off of the ground.

Tennessee and Memphis both get four non-conference games. They’re not going to burn one every season on playing each other.

It’s just not going to happen. Tennessee wants to schedule one other Power Five team and then three cupcakes. That’s the SEC template.

They don’t want to schedule another Power Five team, and then play Memphis in the non-conference slate annually. The Tigers are too good, and Tennessee could end up with two losses very easily before even hitting SEC play.

Again, the stakes are just too high to do this for football. While it might be fun to think about, it’s not a smart idea for football.