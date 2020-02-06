San Francisco 49ers Greeted By Fans At The Airport After Losing The Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers were greeted by a small group of fans at the airport after losing the Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

In a viral Twitter video posted by @ChargersHype, an incredibly small handful of fans can be seen at the airport supporting the 49ers as they got off the plane. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the laugh-out-loud funny video below.

49ers players & staff were greeted by a ???????????????? crowd at the airport…. pic.twitter.com/sXZUmYBYlq — Los Angeles (@ChargersHype) February 5, 2020

This is absolutely pathetic on so many different levels. Imagine your team losing in the Super Bowl after blowing a lead and then proceeding to greet them at the airport.

Why would anybody do that? Why would anybody waste their time?

Don’t these people have jobs they need to be at? Don’t they have families they need to be taking care of? Apparently not because they’re busy cheering at the airport.

I just can’t get over the guy waving the giant flag around. It’s like he knows he’s a shattered man, but maybe the flag will help heal him a little.

Never change, 49ers fans. Instead of just accepting the loss and getting back to life, they had to rush to the airport to support sad millionaires getting off of a plane.

It’s truly spectacular.