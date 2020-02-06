‘Enough Is Enough’: DNC Chair Wants Iowa Democrats To Recanvass Caucus Results

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called on the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass its caucus results, which have been delayed by a series of technical difficulties.

“Enough is enough,” Perez declared on Twitter.

“In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The results of Monday’s widely watched caucus have been delayed because of a glitch in a phone app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to submit precinct results to party headquarters. (RELATED: CNN Interview With Iowa Precinct Official Sums Up Caucus Chaos)

By Tuesday afternoon, IDP had reported results from only 62% of precincts. The initial round of results put former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 1.8 percentage points in terms of delegate vote share. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden rounded out the top four.

IDP made what it called a “minor correction” to its results Wednesday after inaccurately attributing delegates for Sanders to other Democratic candidates.

As of Thursday at press time, 97% of precincts reported. Sanders trails Buttigieg by only 0.1 percentage points, according to the latest tally.

A New York Times analysis found the caucus results “riddled” with errors. More than 100 precincts reported inconsistencies in the tabulation of delegates, according to the analysis.

A spokeswoman for IDP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

