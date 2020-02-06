Trump Brandishes ‘ACQUITTED’ Newspaper At First Appearance Since Senate Trial

President Donald Trump entered the National Prayer Breakfast brandishing a newspaper with the headline “ACQUITTED” Thursday, just one day after the Senate voted down both articles of impeachment against him.

Trump’s speech at the prayer breakfast was his first public appearance since the end of the Senate trial Wednesday. He opened his speech by decrying the Democratic attempt at impeachment, calling his opponents “corrupt” and saying they “knew what they were doing was wrong.”

Ahead of his remarks to the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, Trump waves around a newspaper with the headline, “ACQUITTED.” pic.twitter.com/MWVO9B0mgY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

The Senate voted 52-48 against the article accusing the president of abuse of power, and 53-47 against the obstruction of Congress article. (RELATED: Watch The Moment The Senate Voted To Acquit Donald Trump)

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict the president.

“I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the Constitution as can be made,” Romney said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “It is a high crime and misdemeanor, and I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.”

Following his acquittal, Trump tweeted out a “Trump4Eva” video in an attempt to rankle his opponents.