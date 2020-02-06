Trump Slams Romney, Pelosi After Acquittal

Following his recent acquittal, President Donald Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning to address the results of the impeachment trial.
Christian Datoc, The Daily Caller’s Senior White House Correspondent, discussed some of the highlights from Trump’s speech.
“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Trump,” Datoc said in the video.
In the video, Datoc discussed the surprise guilty vote by Republican Mitt Romney and Trump’s response to the vote at the National Prayer Breakfast. Datoc also touched on Trump’s jab at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s comment that she “prays for the president.” (RELATED: Trump Opens National Prayer Breakfast Speech With Unnamed Shots At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi And Sen. Mitt Romney)
Check out the whole video below.