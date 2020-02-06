Tucker Reveals Democratic Plan To Protect Illegal Alien Criminals From Deportation, And ‘Fundamentally’ Change America

Fox News host Tucker Carson revealed the details of a piece of impending Democratic-led House legislation that would “entirely remake” the United States immigration system.

Discussing the proposed New Way Forward Act during a Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue, Carlson noted that the bill is currently “sponsored by 44 House Democrats, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” yet has “received almost no publicity.”

“It’s roughly 4,400 words, that means it’s almost exactly as long as the U.S. Constitution,” said the Fox News host. “Like the Constitution, it’s designed to create a whole new country. The bill would entirely remake our immigration system with the explicit purpose of ensuring that criminals are able to move to the United States, and settle here permanently, with impunity.”

Carlson called the act the “single most radical single piece of legislation we have ever seen proposed in this country, ever” and a plan that “makes the Green New Deal look like the status quo,” then went into the nuts and bolts of how the proposed legislation would severely relax the immigration laws that require convicted illegals to be deported.

“Under the New Way Forward Act, ‘crimes of moral turpitude’ are eliminated entirely as a justification for deportation,” said Carlson. “And the category of ‘aggravated felony’ gets eliminated too,” meaning “there will no longer be any crime that automatically requires deportation.”

Additionally, any crimes that do allow for deportation would require a prison sentence of at least five years.

“According to federal data, crimes like car theft, fraud, and weapons offenses all carry average prison sentences of fewer than five years,” he said. “And that’s just looking at averages. There are people who commit rape, child abuse, even manslaughter and get sentences of fewer than five years. Lots of them. If the New Way Forward Act passes, immigrants who commit those crimes, and receive those sentences, would remain in the country and, of course, they’ll be eligible for citizenship one day, too.”

The bill would “grant sweeping new powers to immigration judges” to “nullify” deportation orders at their own discretion. It also eliminates the statute that makes “drug addiction grounds for deportation” as well as paves the way for those convicted of drug crimes in other countries to immigrate to the U.S.

The proposed legislation “decriminalizes illegal entry into America, even by those we’ve previously deported,” Carlson said. “According to a document promoting this bill, criminalizing illegal entry into America is quote, ‘white supremacist.'”

“The bill would also effectively abolish all existing enforcement against illegal immigration,” said the Fox News host. “To detain illegal immigrants, ICE would have to prove in court that they are dangerous or a flight risk. But of course, ICE wouldn’t be allowed to use a detainee’s prior criminal behavior as proof of danger. That’s banned. ICE would have to overcome even more hurdles if the detainee claims to be gay or transgendered, if they’re under 21, or if they can’t speak English and an interpreter isn’t immediately available, they get a pass. In other words, it would be much harder to arrest an illegal alien in this country than it is to arrest you. They’re the protected class here. You’re just some loser who’s paying for it all.” (RELATED: ‘The State Is Too Crowded. Will You Concede That?’ Tucker And Liberal Radio Host Spar Over Unlimited Immigration)

Saving the “nuttiest part” for last, the Fox News host revealed that the legislation would use “taxpayer money to bring deported criminals back into America.” Calling it the “right to come home,” the New Way Forward Act would order the government to create a “pathway for those previously deported to apply to return home to their homes and families in the United States,” at taxpayer expense.

“The New Way Forward Act fundamentally inverts every assumption you have about America,” Carlson said. “Under this legislation, the criminals are the victims. Law enforcement is illegitimate. It’s racist, just like the country you live in, just like you are, and the only solution is to get rid of both. America would be better off as a borderless rest stop for the world’s worst predators and parasites. That’s the point of this.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

The Fox News host speculated that the bill’s provisions have largely been ignored in the media because “they don’t think you should know about it.”

“Whether the press cares or not, these are the stakes of the 2020 election,” he said. “A growing wing of the Democratic party views America itself as essentially illegitimate — a rogue state in which everything must be destroyed and remade: our laws, our institutions, our customs, our freedoms, our history, our values. That’s the point of all this, of course. An entirely new country, in which resistance is crushed, and they’re in charge forever.”