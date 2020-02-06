Vince Young Says Steve McNair’s Death And The Seriousness Of The NFL Killed His Joy In Football

Vince Young recently wrote an incredible article detailing why his career fell apart.

Coming out of Texas, Young was supposed to be the next superstar quarterback. Despite having some bright spots during his career with the Titans, it all fell apart for the former Texas star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In his Players’ Tribune article, which I encourage you all to fully read, Young says that the murder of Steve McNair and lack of joy in the NFL is what drove him away from the game.

He wrote in part, “And just as a human being, I never really saw the game the same way after Pops [McNair] died in 2009. What people don’t understand is that I didn’t just lose a mentor or a friend. I lost a father.”

When talking about the seriousness of the sport, he wrote, “The NFL, it’s not fun in the same way that playing with your boys in high school is fun. It’s not fun the same way college is fun. It’s not the playground anymore. Maybe it’s not supposed to be.”

It’s hard to not feel bad for Vince Young. Again, this guy came out of Texas as a national champion, and he had expectations we rarely see placed on a young man in sports.

Even other superstars don’t enter the NFL with the kind of hype he did. Yet, it all fell apart. You can tell he has a good soul.

He just had a very tough run, and it’s clear the death of Steve McNair hit him in a seriously hard way.

If you read the rest of the article, it also sounds like Young is at peace with his life. Let’s hope he is. You never want to see somebody fail, and you definitely don’t want to see somebody struggling off of the field.