Wendy’s Announces Nationwide Breakfast Menu, Unveils ‘Breakfast Baconator’

Fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s announced Tuesday that the company will introduce its breakfast menu nationwide March 2.

In a Twitter thread, the official Wendy’s account announced the roll out while trolling its rival, McDonald’s. Menu items include the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Frosty-ccino, their famous dessert in iced coffee form.

Yeah, we wouldn’t wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

“We’ve crafted unique sandwiches that will leave you craving another, like the Breakfast Baconator, which features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon,” Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release.

The restaurant began building anticipation for its new menu in the fall, when it announced that breakfast would no longer be limited to the approximately 300 locations that currently serve it, and that the breakfast menu would become available in every restaurant.

To accommodate for the demands of the roll out, Wendy's will also be hiring about 20,000 employees.