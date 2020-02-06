Cole Hauser Says His ‘Yellowstone’ Character Rip Is Him ‘In Many Respects’

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser recently had some awesome comments about his character on the show.

As you all know, Hauser plays Rip on the hit Paramount Network show, and he’s John Dutton’s right hand man. He’s also a fan favorite because of his fierce loyalty to the ranch. The man behind the awesome character sees a lot of himself in him. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

“You know, I love Rip. You know, I mean, he’s me in many respects. He’s mean, he’s nasty, he’s kind, he’s a lover, he’s a fighter, you know? So, I think it’s kind of all my favorite parts about me,” Hauser said in a video for “Special Cowboy Moments.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Is there anybody out there who doesn’t love Rip? If there is, I certainly haven’t met them yet. People love him, and that especially applies to women. Women absolutely love Rip. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

He’s just a badass all the way around, and his story has been a ton of fun to follow. There’s nobody you want in your foxhole more when it comes to “Yellowstone” than Rip.

Now, we’ll find out where his story goes in season three, which arrives in June 2020. I can’t wait for it to get here!

Make sure to keep checking back for more updates on the hit show when we have them.