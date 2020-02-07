Lt. Col. Vindman Fired, Escorted From White House By Security

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired and escorted from White House grounds by security, according to his attorney.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President,” said Vindman attorney David Pressman in a statement. “There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth.”

“He followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country,” the statement continued. “And for that, the most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit – has decided to exact revenge.”

Vindman, formerly the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council (NSC), became nationally recognized when he testified last Fall during the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. He was one of several administration officials who listened in on the July 25, 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but his testimony raised the ire of the president, who in November raised the possibility that Vindman could be a “Never Trumper.”

Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, Vindman said he was "deeply troubled" by what he considered the president's attempt to "subvert" U.S. foreign policy.

The New York Times had reported earlier Friday, sourced by two senior administration officials, that the White House planned to transfer Vindman from his National Security Council staff position.

“Mr. Trump essentially confirmed the move to reporters before leaving on a trip to North Carolina,” the Times reported. “‘Well, I’m not happy with him,’ the president said of Colonel Vindman. ‘You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not.’ He suggested his staff would soon inform the colonel of his fate. ‘They’ll make that decision. You’ll be hearing. They’ll make that decision.'”

The Times reported that it wasn’t “immediately clear” where Vindman’s next assignment would be since he is on military active duty.