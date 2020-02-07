‘We Have A Racist Society From Top To Bottom’: Sanders Interrupts Candidates Fighting Over Who Has More Of The Black Vote

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said Friday that “we have a racist society from top to bottom.”

The Vermont senator spoke Friday evening at ABC’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire, where he discussed racism in the United States as former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Tom Steyer argued over who has more support from black voters.

“We have a racist society from top to bottom,” Sanders said, adding that this “racist society” is “impacting health care, housing, criminal justice, education — you name it.” (RELATED: Buttigieg Says There Is ‘No Evidence’ That Killing Soleimani Made America Safer)

“And clearly this is an issue that must be dealt with,” he added. “But in terms of criminal justice, what we have got to do is understand the system is broken, is racist.”

“We invest in our young people, in jobs, in education, not more jails, and incarceration. We end the war on drugs, which has disproportionately impacted African-Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans. We end private prisons and detention centers in America.”

WATCH:

