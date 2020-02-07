Biden Attacks Sanders Over Medicare For All: ‘How Much Is That Gonna Cost?’

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked fellow candidate Bernie Sanders over his Medicare for All plan, asking, “how much is that gonna cost?”

The two candidates kicked off Friday night’s Democratic debates by sparring over Medicare for All at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The former vice president pointed out that though Sanders promises to provide Medicare for All, he “is not willing to solve what the damn thing” will cost.

“Bernie says that you have to bring people together, and that we have to have Medicare for All,” Biden said. “But Bernie says — and he says he wrote the damn thing. But he’s not willing to solve what the damn thing’s gonna cost.” (RELATED: Media Ignores Buttigieg Refusing To Say He Does Not Support Infanticide)

“How much is it gonna cost?” Biden asked Sanders. “Who is gonna pay for it? It will cost more than the entire federal budget we spend now. More than the entire budget. The idea middle class taxes aren’t going to go up is just crazy.”

He continued: “So how much is it gonna cost? If you ask Bernie that — I’ll ask him again tonight sometime — he says, ‘Go figure, I don’t know, we’ll find out.'”

“Imagine you’re going to unite the country walking into the Congress, say, ‘I got this bill, it’s gonna provide Medicare for everybody, I can’t tell you how much it’s gonna cost — we’ll find out later, it’s likely to be double everything we spend in the federal government, who do you think is gonna get that passed?”

WATCH:

