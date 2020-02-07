British Doctor Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting 24 Patients

A British doctor was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting 24 female patients.

Manish Shah, 50, was found guilty by London’s Central Criminal Court and sentenced him to three life sentences without the possibility of parole for up to 15 years, according to the Associated Press.

Judge Anne Molyneux sentenced Shah and called him a “master of deception.” He also said in her ruling that Shah wanted to “control” and “humiliate” women, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: ‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial)

Shah needlessly examined dozens of female patients by exploiting the women’s family history of cancer. During examinations, Shah reportedly failed to wear protective gloves and also even left one patient completely undressed and unattended in an examination room, per the Guardian.

“Manish Shah was a trusted family doctor, but he took advantage of that trust to abuse his female patients,” said Paul Goddard of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Two separate trials took place between 2009 and 2013 that in total charged Shah for 90 counts of assault, and he was found guilty for all of them. (RELATED: WaPo Reporter Suspended After Series Of Tweets About Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case)

Shah’s youngest victim was only 15 when she was assaulted.

“You abused your position of power,” said Molyneux. “This was a horrible abuse of trust and caused incalculable harm.”