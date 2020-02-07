Meet The Gun Toting, Former Oil And Gas Chairman, And Mother Of Two Running For Congress To Turn New Mexico’s 2nd District Red Again

Claire Chase is running as a Republican for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat in 2020, and she stopped by the Daily Caller to sit down with senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc.

Chase, the 36-year-old former chairman of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association and a mother of two, is running against Democratic Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small who turned the primarily Republican district blue in 2018. Chase talked to Datoc about her support for President Donald Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the border wall, the Second Amendment, and her opposition to the Green New Deal.