Clemson Assistant Football Coaches Are The Highest Paid In The Country At $8.145 Million

Clemson has the highest paid assistant football coaches in the country.

The 10 full time assistants on Dabo Swinney’s staff are now making a combined $8.145 million, according to the Greenville News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That makes them the highest paid assistants in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:16pm PST

It’s hard to argue against Clemson coaches getting paid a ton of money. They have won two of the last four national titles, and appeared in the national title game this past season against LSU.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have something incredibly special going on right now. When you find their level of success in the sport, you do whatever you can to keep it.

If that means writing fat checks, then you do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:59am PST

As long as Dabo Swinney can keep his guys together, then Clemson is going to be just fine. They’ve been balling under his leadership.

It should be fun to see what they do down the road!