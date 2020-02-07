Cleveland Browns Raise Ticket Prices After Another Bad Season

The Cleveland Browns might not have been any good this past season, but they want fans to pay more money to attend games.

According to Cleveland.com, the team is raising ticket prices by $5 or less in 40% of the stadium. About 66% of the total stadium will change by $10 or less. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Feb 6, 2020 at 2:23pm PST

This is such a cocky move from the Browns that you almost have to respect it. They go out there this season with all the hype in the world, lay an egg, miss the playoffs and now management wants people to spend more money for the product on the field.

The good people of Cleveland deserve much better than this. The good people of Cleveland, while downtrodden, work hard and deserve to be treated in a fashion that reflects that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:32pm PST

Asking them to pay more money to watch Baker Mayfield throw interceptions is beyond disrespectful. It’s just insulting.

Fans in Cleveland should take to the streets and revolt. I’ve been to Cleveland. I have a lot in common with fans of the Browns, and I’d never roll over for this kind of garbage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Feb 3, 2020 at 12:44pm PST

The Browns can raise ticket prices once they actually win a playoff game. Until then, this is just a stupid and unnecessary move.