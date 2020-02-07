James Woods Returns To Twitter By Taking Aim At Democrats

Conservative actor James Woods is back on Twitter after a 10-month absence.

Woods had his tweeting privileges suspended last April for violating the social media’s rules on “abusive” communication and in May proclaimed that he would excuse himself from the social media platform “until free speech is allowed.” He decided to resume tweeting Thursday night.

The Trump supporter tweeted, tongue-in-cheek, “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back!”

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020



Woods immediately began attacking his favorite Democratic and left-wing targets. He joked about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton musing about becoming the running mate of the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, tweeting, “When the only thing separating #HillaryClinton from the presidency is your heartbeat, start writing your will…”

When the only thing separating #HillaryClinton from the presidency is your heartbeat, start writing your will… https://t.co/zAH3qrqMhh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

He dissed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up a copy of the State of the Union (SOTU) address after President Donald Trump had concluded his remarks Tuesday night. At her Thursday news conference, Pelosi not only tried to justify her actions, but suggested that President Donald Trump was out of place at the National Prayer Breakfast because “he is talking about things that he knows little about: faith and prayer.” (RELATED: Rep. Matt Gaetz Filing Charges Against Pelosi For Ripping Up SOTU Address)

Woods said that Pelosi’s behavior at the SOTU address was nothing like “Italian grandmothers,” who “are loving, charming, and endowed with the wisdom of the ages. Speaker Pelosi’s classless gesture bore none of those qualities.”

Actually Italian grandmothers are loving, charming, and endowed with the wisdom of the ages. Speaker Pelosi’s classless gesture bore none of those qualities. I’m not casting aspersions on your mother personally, however, given her obvious condition. https://t.co/qqHqhepNwN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

The actor offered some commentary on the Democratic Party’s woes in the Iowa Caucus, after it took 48 hours to count the ballots. Woods suggested Democrats “have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves…” (RELATED: James Woods Says Twitter Is Silencing Him — ‘One Tweet At A Time’)

The #Democrats have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves… #IowaCaucusDisaster https://t.co/31CnbxwRfy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods highlighted his absence from Twitter by rhetorically asking questions about how some of the top news stories turned out. “How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses?”