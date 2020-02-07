Media

James Woods Returns To Twitter By Taking Aim At Democrats

Actor Woods poses at the premiere of "Bleed for This" in Beverly Hills

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Font Size:

Conservative actor James Woods is back on Twitter after a 10-month absence.

Woods had his tweeting privileges suspended last April for violating the social media’s rules on “abusive” communication and in May proclaimed that he would excuse himself from the social media platform “until free speech is allowed.” He decided to resume tweeting Thursday night.

Actor James Woods poses at the premiere of "Bleed for This" in Beverly Hills, California U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor James Woods poses at the premiere of “Bleed for This” in Beverly Hills, California U.S., Nov. 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Trump supporter tweeted, tongue-in-cheek, “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back!”


Woods immediately began attacking his favorite Democratic and left-wing targets. He joked about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton musing about becoming the running mate of the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, tweeting, “When the only thing separating #HillaryClinton from the presidency is your heartbeat, start writing your will…”

He dissed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up a copy of the State of the Union (SOTU) address after President Donald Trump had concluded his remarks Tuesday night.  At her Thursday news conference, Pelosi not only tried to justify her actions, but suggested that President Donald Trump was out of place at the National Prayer Breakfast because “he is talking about things that he knows little about: faith and prayer.” (RELATED: Rep. Matt Gaetz Filing Charges Against Pelosi For Ripping Up SOTU Address)

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rips a copy of US President Donald Trumps speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rips a copy of US President Donald Trumps speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Feb 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Woods said that Pelosi’s behavior at the SOTU address was nothing like “Italian grandmothers,” who “are loving, charming, and endowed with the wisdom of the ages. Speaker Pelosi’s classless gesture bore none of those qualities.”

The actor offered some commentary on the Democratic Party’s woes in the Iowa Caucus, after it took 48 hours to count the ballots. Woods suggested Democrats “have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves…” (RELATED: James Woods Says Twitter Is Silencing Him — ‘One Tweet At A Time’)

Woods highlighted his absence from Twitter by rhetorically asking questions about how some of the top news stories turned out. “How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses?”