January Jobs Report: 225,000 Added, Unemployment At 3.6%

225,000 jobs were added in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report — about 80,000 more jobs than were added in December.
January’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6% from December’s 3.5%, which matched September’s lowest unemployment rate since December 1969. (RELATED: Unemployment Claims Hit 50-Year Low)
These job numbers smashed predictions: economists had predicted that 163,000 jobs jobs would be added and that the unemployment rate would remain at 3.5%, according to Bloomberg.
Job growth has come back strong after February, when just 33,000 jobs were added.
The unemployment rate has held steady between 4% and 3.7% for more than a year, before the April jobs report showed it drop to 3.6%. Prior to April’s report, the consistent unemployment rate suggested that workers are jumping back into the workforce to fill open jobs, rather than the workers who are currently collecting unemployment welfare, according to The Wall Street Journal.
