Biden Says Cancer-Stricken Rush Limbaugh Doesn’t Deserve Medal Of Freedom

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped President Donald Trump’s decision to give conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during Friday’s Democratic debate, saying the award should have gone to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman instead.

Biden attacked Trump for his constant quips at Democratic candidates, noting that the president thinks “he has free reign.” The former vice president went on to dismiss Trump’s decision to give Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during Tuesday’s 2020 State of the Union, claiming the honor should have gone to Vindman, who was fired from the White House earlier Friday.

“He [Trump] thinks he has free reign right now,” Biden began. “One of the things that I think is really important is we have to be authentic with the American people about what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna do it. And by the way, Col. Vindman got thrown out of the White House today, walked out.”

“I think we should – and at the same time – he should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh.”

WATCH:

Biden continued his speech by telling the New Hampshire crowd to give Vindman a standing ovation. Those attending the Democratic debate stood up and cheered for the lieutenant colonel, who was formally the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council (NSC). He was escorted from the White House Friday.

Vindman previously testified before the House Intelligence Committee that the president had appeared to “subvert” U.S. foreign policy. (RELATED: Vindman Was ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Trump’s Effort To ‘Subvert’ US Foreign Policy. Brit Hume Points Out His ‘Huge Fallacy’)