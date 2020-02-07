Biden Predicts His Own Failure Seconds Into The Democratic Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden opened up Friday’s Democratic debate by stating that he would likely “take a hit” during the New Hampshire event, just as he had in Iowa.

Biden came in fourth at the Iowa caucuses, which happened on Monday but were not revealed until Friday due to massive technology issues. He was behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“It’s a long race,” Biden said after the moderator pointed out that both Buttigieg and Sanders came out ahead of him in the caucus. “I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here.”

WATCH:

“But, no matter what, I’m still in this list for the same reason, we have to restore the soul of this country, bring back the middle class and make sure we bring people together,” the former vice president continued. (RELATED: ‘I’m Beginning To See Why Your Wife Left You’: Joe Biden Quips To Iowa Rally Prankster)

Biden has gone after Sanders and Buttigieg in recent months, saying that Democrats would be making too big of a risk if they nominated either of them. He added Friday that the Democrats “didn’t miss anything” in picking those two over him at Monday’s Iowa caucuses.