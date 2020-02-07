After Getting Booed And Jeered In Iowa, Joe Walsh Suspends His Campaign

Joe Walsh, the former Republican congressman who challenged President Donald Trump, suspended his long-shot campaign on Friday, days after he was booed and jeered by fellow Republicans at an Iowa caucus site.

“I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can’t do it alone,” he said on Twitter.

I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can’t do it alone. Join me at https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 7, 2020

Walsh and two other so-called Never Trumpers — former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford — have also challenged Trump. Sanford suspended his campaign in November, leaving Weld as the only Republican remaining in the GOP primary field. (RELATED: Watch What Happened When When Joe Walsh Asked Iowa Caucus Crowd If They Want ‘Four More Years Of The Trump Show’)

Walsh has done little campaigning, aside from his frequent interviews on CNN. On Monday, he rallied at a caucus site in Ankeny, Iowa, where caucus goers booed him after he asked if they still wanted “four more years of the Trump show.”

Walsh, a former radio host, was a vocal Trump supporter in 2016 and through much of 2017. Since turning sour on the president he has won support from prominent Republican Trump critics like George Conway and Bill Kristol.

Walsh raised just shy of $175,000 for his campaign through Dec. 31, 2019. He loaned the campaign $300,000 in four installments.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.