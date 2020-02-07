Pressure Cookers and Sous Vide Cookers Under $200 That’ll Transform The Way You Prepare Food

If you’re starting to find your time in the kitchen a little lackluster, your cooking can get re-inspired by adding a few new cooking tools to your repertoire. Sous vide cooking gently cooks proteins and vegetables in a temperature-controlled water bath for precise results every time — and pressure cookers are perfect for producing a meal fast at the end of a long day. We’ve rounded up a variety of helpful cookware for a variety of budgets and needs: check them out below.

Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker

Short on time and too tired to get creative? Look no further than this Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker. It can reduce your cooking time by up to 70% and features 15 cooking modes, so you can slow cook, steam, warm and more to your meal.

Find it here for $69.99.

There’s also the Gourmia® GPC625 6-Qt Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, which includes many of the same amazing features with a larger, six quart capacity. It boasts 13 cooking modes, an auto-locking lid and auto pressure control.

Find it here for $79.99.

Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller

This Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller is a cross-functional device that’s good for both cooking and chilling. All you need to do is seal your food in a food-safe plastic bag, place it in a pot filled with water and clamp the sous vide stick to the side to cook the contents at a precise temperature — or make an ice bath for the chilling function.

Find it here for $79.99.

Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Use this Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It features an 8-quart capacity and 14 preset cooking programs for a variety of meals.

Find it here for $79.99.

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker

This Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker comes backed by Oprah, so you know it’s good. You can make meals in less than half the usual time with 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs that makes cooking a no-brainer.

Find it here for $89.

Granite Stone 12-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

This Granite Stone 12-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker combines all the advantages of every cooker you can think of: a conventional multi cooker, electric cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker and more — all in one device. It’s also triple-layer lined in Granite stone diamond coating that’s nontoxic and nonstick.

Find it here for $89.99.

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 8.5QT Ovate Pressure Cooker

Perfect if you’re cooking for two or more people, this GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 8.5QT Ovate Pressure Cooker features an oval shape that’s ideal for cooking large roasts, a whole chicken and more. It cooks meat up to 70 percent faster while retaining the flavor and juices.

Find it here for $139.99.

There’s also the GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 9.5QT Ovate Pressure Cooker with a larger capacity.

Find it here for $159.

Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker

You might think sous vide is a cooking method for fancy restaurants – but you can do it from the comfort of your home with this Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker. Featuring quick and easy 30-second setup, an in-app assistant chef and built-in refrigeration, you can use this sous vide device to precision cook food to the perfect temperature, texture and taste.

Find it here for $199.99.

Prices subject to change.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');