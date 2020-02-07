Dean Cain And Kristy Swanson Will Reprise Roles In ‘FBI Lovebirds’ At CPAC

Actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson are set to reprise the roles of former FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page in an encore performance of “FBI Lovebirds: Under Covers.”

The original play, performed in June of 2019 in Washington, D.C., was a dramatic reading of the text messages between Strzok and Page, who were engaged in an affair while they were part of the investigation into President Donald Trump and the alleged collusion between his campaign and transition team.

The critics immediately attacked.

there is no bottom pic.twitter.com/yjksHGlpjI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2020

Don’t ever talk to me about conservatives and christian values again. The politics of personal destruction for mere sport. This is disgusting and shameful. And if you’re participating in CPAC you are complicit; don’t lie to yourself about being on some removed high road. https://t.co/Tnwb7RZBEU — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 7, 2020

And yet we’re supposed to believe that the people who go to CPAC care about conservative ideas and policies. And not look down on them. https://t.co/BUzJT9xGYu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2020

Real Clear Investigations’ Mark Hemingway defended the production as “harmless satire,” saying, “Unlike Hennessey, I’ve actually seen this production. It’s harmless satire, where the dialogue is overwhelmingly composed of public statements. After 20+ years of the Daily Show, Maher, Colbert etc. denigrating conservatives for laughs you’re really going get upset at this?”

Unlike Hennessey, I’ve actually seen this production. It’s harmless satire, where the dialogue is overwhelmingly composed of public statements. After 20+ years of the Daily Show, Maher, Colbert etc. denigrating conservatives for laughs you’re really going get upset at this? https://t.co/pe1evGZlUf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 7, 2020

Swanson and Cain were unperturbed by the backlash. Swanson Told the Daily Caller, “I look forward to doing FBI Lovebirds at CPAC. Working with Dean Cain is always a great time!” (RELATED: Kristy Swanson Spills What She’s ‘Looking Forward To’ In Upcoming Play With Dean Cain Based On Strzok-Page Texts)

Cain responded to critics on Twitter by explaining in a tweet of his own, “I’m doing it to expose the bias of Federal Investigators trying to unseat a duly elected President.”

No, I’m doing it to expose the bias of Federal Investigators trying to unseat a duly elected President. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 6, 2020

He told the Daily Caller, “I’m playing Peter Strzok, as written by Peter Strzok.”