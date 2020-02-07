Politics

Dean Cain And Kristy Swanson Will Reprise Roles In ‘FBI Lovebirds’ At CPAC

Kristy Swanson and Dean Cain arrive to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour held at Tournament House on January 13, 2018 in Pasadena, California. Michael Tran/Getty Images
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson are set to reprise the roles of former FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page in an encore performance of “FBI Lovebirds: Under Covers.”

The original play, performed in June of 2019 in Washington, D.C., was a dramatic reading of the text messages between Strzok and Page, who were engaged in an affair while they were part of the investigation into President Donald Trump and the alleged collusion between his campaign and transition team.

The critics immediately attacked.

Real Clear Investigations’ Mark Hemingway defended the production as “harmless satire,” saying, “Unlike Hennessey, I’ve actually seen this production. It’s harmless satire, where the dialogue is overwhelmingly composed of public statements. After 20+ years of the Daily Show, Maher, Colbert etc. denigrating conservatives for laughs you’re really going get upset at this?”

Swanson and Cain were unperturbed by the backlash. Swanson Told the Daily Caller, “I look forward to doing FBI Lovebirds at CPAC. Working with Dean Cain is always a great time!” (RELATED: Kristy Swanson Spills What She’s ‘Looking Forward To’ In Upcoming Play With Dean Cain Based On Strzok-Page Texts)

Cain responded to critics on Twitter by explaining in a tweet of his own, “I’m doing it to expose the bias of Federal Investigators trying to unseat a duly elected President.”

He told the Daily Caller, “I’m playing Peter Strzok, as written by Peter Strzok.”