Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelled From Republican Caucus

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz called for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to be expelled from the Republican Senate caucus after Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump.

Gaetz made the comments Thursday night on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show, arguing the freshman senator has not demonstrated a willingness to work with the Trump Administration. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Will Vote For Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial)

“If I were Mitch McConnell, I would expel Mitt Romney from the Republican caucus,” Gaetz said. “He has shown no interest in working with this administration or Republicans who are eager to seize the opportunity of the Trump presidency.”

Despite his disagreements with the president, Romney has voted with Senate Republicans roughly 95% of the time, according to ProPublica.

“I don’t know what the difference is between Mitt Romney and a Democrat at this point,” Gaetz added.

Several pundits on Twitter ripped Gaetz over his activities during the president’s impeachment trial.

“It’s so telling who the quickest & most aggressive Rs are to attack Romney’s character,” Democratic strategist Jesse Lenrich wrote, mentioning Gaetz and other Republican congressman.

it’s so telling who the quickest & most aggressive Rs are to attack Romney’s character: – Jim Jordan

– Matt Gaetz

– Lee Zeldin

– Scott DesJarlais

– Josh Hawley

– Mike Huckabee

– Donald Trump Jr. — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) February 5, 2020

“If you run afoul of Trump, you get what McCain, Corker and Flake got — and Romney is getting,” Aaron Blake of The Washington Post tweeted.

Hard to overstate how simple this is: If you run afoul of Trump, you get what McCain, Corker and Flake got — and Romney is getting. If you defend him to the hilt and go further than other GOPers, you get a shout-out on national TV, like Jordan, Gaetz, Lesko and Stefanik. https://t.co/ZASiPa0yug — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 6, 2020

“Romney, seen as too conservative to be President is now be accused of being a Dem,” CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart wrote.

For those rooting for the demise of the Republican Party, the last 24 hours have been very very good. Mitt Romney, seen as too conservative to be President is now be accused of being a Dem. That was only 8 yrs ago. They’re party of Trump, Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan. no future — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 7, 2020

Romney joined all 47 Senate Democrats in voting to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, an abuse of power charge, but voted to acquit the president on the second article, obstruction of Congress.

Romney’s job approval ratings dropped 10 points overall in a poll published Friday from 36% to 46% since the survey was last conducted in October, according to Utah Policy.