Politics

Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelled From Republican Caucus

Screenshot-2020-02-07-at-10.36.18-AM

Photo Credit: YouTube/Screenshot/Fox Business

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz called for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to be expelled from the Republican Senate caucus after Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump.

Gaetz made the comments Thursday night on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show, arguing the freshman senator has not demonstrated a willingness to work with the Trump Administration. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Will Vote For Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial)

“If I were Mitch McConnell, I would expel Mitt Romney from the Republican caucus,” Gaetz said. “He has shown no interest in working with this administration or Republicans who are eager to seize the opportunity of the Trump presidency.”

Despite his disagreements with the president, Romney has voted with Senate Republicans roughly 95% of the time, according to ProPublica.

“I don’t know what the difference is between Mitt Romney and a Democrat at this point,” Gaetz added.

WATCH:

Several pundits on Twitter ripped Gaetz over his activities during the president’s impeachment trial.

“It’s so telling who the quickest & most aggressive Rs are to attack Romney’s character,” Democratic strategist Jesse Lenrich wrote, mentioning Gaetz and other Republican congressman.

“If you run afoul of Trump, you get what McCain, Corker and Flake got — and Romney is getting,” Aaron Blake of The Washington Post tweeted.

“Romney, seen as too conservative to be President is now be accused of being a Dem,” CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart wrote.

Romney joined all 47 Senate Democrats in voting to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, an abuse of power charge, but voted to acquit the president on the second article, obstruction of Congress.

Romney’s job approval ratings dropped 10 points overall in a poll published Friday from 36% to 46% since the survey was last conducted in October, according to Utah Policy.