Media Ignores Buttigieg Refusing To Say He Does Not Support Infanticide

Establishment and liberal media failed to cover a presidential candidate refusing to say he does not support infanticide.

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg refused to come out against late-term abortion or infanticide Thursday, speaking to The View’s Meghan McCain. Yet establishment and liberal media, including CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, HuffPost and Vox, did not cover Buttigieg’s remarks. None of these publications responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

McCain reminded Buttigieg that he once suggested unborn babies can be aborted up until they draw their first breath, and offered Buttigieg a chance to walk back the statement. (RELATED: The Clintons Coined The Phrase ‘Safe, Legal And Rare,’ But Abortion Activists Say This Is Stigmatizing)

Buttigieg said “it shouldn’t be up to a government official to draw the line. It should be up to the woman.” When McCain pressed him on this, specifically asking if he would be comfortable with a situation where a “woman wanted to invoke infanticide after a baby was born,” Buttigieg still didn’t distance himself from infanticide.

“Think about the situation,” he said. “If this is a late-term situation, then by definition it’s one where a woman was expecting to carry the pregnancy to term. Then she gets the most perhaps devastating news of her life. We’re talking about families that may have picked out a name, may be assembling a crib and they learn something excruciating, and are faced with this terrible choice,” the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said.

“I don’t know what to tell them morally about what they should do,” he continued. “I just know that I trust her and her decision medically or morally isn’t going to be any better because the government is commanding her to do it.”

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the DCNF.

