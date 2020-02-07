‘You Guys Are Scaring Me’: Meghan McCain Doesn’t Want To Talk Because Her Cohosts Are ‘Very Angry’

Meghan McCain was uncharacteristically quiet during Friday’s “The View,” saying that she didn’t want to speak while everyone at the table was so angry.

McCain was obviously quiet during the opening segment of the show as cohosts Joy Behar, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin criticized President Donald Trump’s post-acquittal speech.

WATCH:

“What about when he says that Hunter Biden was kicked out of the military? President Bone Spurs has the nerve? What do you say?” Behar said, turning to McCain.

“You guys are scaring me. I don’t want to say my opinion today because like —” McCain began.

“We’re angry today,” Behar finished her sentence.

“You’re very angry,” McCain agreed. “Everyone has been very angry backstage and I just feel like today is maybe a day for me to be a conservative quietly because I don’t want to get booed and yelled at today and I have said a lot.”

“You don’t defend him. You don’t defend him. We’re talking about him,” Behar continued.

“I know but I think — look, I’m just trying — your blood pressure, Joy, just for one second, okay?” McCain gave a nervous laugh as she continued, “His Gallup approval ratings are the highest since he’s taken office at 49% today. I watched James Carville … He was saying that the candidates right now, it’s not good enough, that we’re losing.”

McCain went on to say that Carville was right, that the focus should be on the Democrats who are still competing to earn the 2020 presidential nomination.

“No disrespect to Mayor Pete,” McCain went on, referencing Pete Buttigieg’s appearance on the show a day prior. (RELATED: ‘This Is Going To Hurt You’: Meghan McCain Says Pete Buttigieg’s Late-Term Abortion Stance Crosses A Line)

“Mayor Pete’s not going to do it. I know he has a huge fan base and he’s surging in New Hampshire but the message isn’t resonating with the middle of the country like it should and if I were a Democrat I would be focusing as hard as possible on the Midwest, on swing states, trying to get Trump out of office by voting him out.”

“That’s true,” Behar responded. “So you didn’t say anything that bothered us.”

McCain shrugged: “You’re very upset today and I don’t want to exacerbate it.”