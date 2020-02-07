Politics

Bloomberg Campaign Is Reportedly Paying Social Media Influencers To Make The Presidential Candidate Look Cool

Michael Bloomberg

Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Greg Price Contributor
The Bloomberg campaign has reportedly begun paying social media influencers to advertise the former NYC mayor’s presidential campaign to their followers using a “branded content marketplace” called Tribe.

The campaign is paying $150 to “micro-influencers” — someone who has from 1,000 to 100,000 followers, to create content — according a Daily Beast report published Friday. Bloomberg’s team reportedly wants the accounts to describe “why Mike Bloomberg is the electable candidate who can rise above the fray, work across the aisle so ALL Americans feel heard & respected.” (RELATED: Bloomberg Super Bowl Ad Cites Dubious Data)

“Are you sick of the chaos & infighting overshadowing the issues that matter most to us?” the campaign asks potential influencers. “Please express your thoughts verbally or for still image posts please overlay text about why you support Mike.”

Tribe works with nearly 70,000 influencers to offer brands the ability to solicit their platforms to advertise a product or service, in this case, a presidential campaign. The brand is also able to license the content and use it on their own platforms.

Using Tribe to expand its audience is a small part of the Bloomberg campaign’s attempt to capitalize on the Iowa Caucus disaster by doubling its advertising budget.

The campaign declined to comment.