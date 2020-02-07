Miles Wood Scores Awesome Goal Against The Philadelphia Flyers

New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood had a great goal during a Thursday night win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Wood dangled through several Flyers players after a turnover, and the end result was incredible. He slipped right past the defense, and put the puck in the back of the net.
Watch the awesome play below.
Having a night. #WeAreTheOnes | #NJDvsPHI pic.twitter.com/r7OUxdhjWR
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 7, 2020
It really doesn’t get too much better than that. There was too much sauce on that play from Wood. The defense never had a chance.
They didn’t even know what hit them when Wood slipped past them.
There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a good NHL goal. That’s just a fact. A great dangle and deke gets the blood pumping in spades.
Wood got the job done Thursday night in incredibly impressive fashion.
Props to Wood for giving us one of the best goals of the season. That’s the kind of action we’re all about.