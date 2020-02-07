PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Get A Win Over Ohio State In College Basketball

The Wisconsin Badgers need a huge win over Ohio State this weekend.

The Badgers and Buckeyes will meet in Madison this coming Sunday, and it’s time to leave everything out on the court. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact we’re currently 13-10, there is no room for any errors at all. In fact, we’re dug into the trenches and we can’t retreat.

It’s do or die time for the Badgers. We either win or we simply won’t be dancing in March. Those are the stakes, and I hope everybody recognizes them.

Luckily, Wisconsin has a history of performing well once backed into a corner. Much like the animal that’s our mascot, we do our best work when we think we’ve run out of options.

Folks, I don’t want to paint too grave of a picture, but I think it’s safe to say there aren’t too many other options on the table.

It’s time for Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and the rest of Greg Gard’s guys to show up and show out against Ohio State.

We already cooked the Buckeyes once this season. We can do it again. I have no doubt we can do it again, and we’ll be doing it in Madison this time.

Get excited and get cranked up because it’s time to start preparing to take out the Buckeyes on Sunday.

You can catch the game Sunday at 1:00 EST on CBS. It’s going to be a fun time.