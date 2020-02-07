New Hampshire Democratic Debate Applauds Mitt Romney’s ‘Courage’

Mitt Romney’s guilty vote on the abuse of power article in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump earned rousing applause during Friday night’s Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire.

The topic was broached by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar when telling former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg about real “courage.”

“We had a moment,” Klobuchar remarked to Buttigieg about his call to “meet the moment” at hand. “That moment was the impeachment hearings, and there was a lot of courage.” (RELATED: White House Rebukes Nancy Pelosi And Adam Schiff After Trump Is Acquitted)

“There was courage from Doug Jones, our friend of Alabama who took that tough vote. There was courage from Mitt Romney who took a very, very difficult vote.”

Romney was the only Republican to vote guilty on either article of impeachment during the final day of the impeachment trial on Wednesday. The Senate eventually acquitted Trump of both articles by votes of 52-48 and 53-47, respectively.

Trump thoroughly harangued Romney during his Thursday response to his acquittal.

During his address at the National Prayer Breakfast, POTUS specifically stated he doesn’t “like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”