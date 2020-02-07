Commissioner Oliver Luck Explains Why Johnny Manziel Isn’t Playing In The XFL

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck believes Johnny Manziel simply isn’t good enough for the league.

Luck appeared on the "Second Thoughts" podcast on Hookem.com to discuss the new league, and talked about why Johnny Manziel isn't on a roster.

“We talked to Johnny’s agent, and we also talked to two head coaches, June [Jones] and Marc Trestman, and at the end of the day, we determined there are better quarterbacks quite honestly than Johnny,” Luck explained.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I’m super excited for the XFL. I really am. I think it has all the potential in the world to be successful. At the same time, I completely disagree with the XFL not putting Manziel on a roster.

The league needs as much attention as possible. Manziel not being on a roster is a bit of a weird decision. Even if you believe there are more talented guys out there, Johnny Football simply moves the needle in a way nobody else does.

We’re talking about a guy who took the football world by storm coming out of Texas A&M.

Luck seems to have the XFL train chugging along nicely ahead of the first games of the season this Saturday.

I just disagree with this decision, and I think a lot of football fans are with me.

We’ll see if he ever gets into the league down the road, but I think I speak for football fans everywhere when I say there are few people more electric than Johnny Manziel.