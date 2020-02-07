Paige VanZant Trains With Cast On Her Fractured Arm

Paige VanZant isn’t letting a fractured arm stop her from training.

The UFC superstar, whose fight with Amanda Ribas is off due to the injury, posted an Instagram video of herself late Thursday afternoon training with a black cast on her arm.

I guess the post answers the question on whether or not VanZant has had surgery yet. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram Work ????️‍♂️ @coachjesscct A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

At the very least you have to applaud VanZant for not giving up. I think a lot of people in her position would have quit a long time ago.

Yet, she keeps grinding it out despite the fact she has struggled with injuries nonstop. That’s the kind of work ethic and attitude you just can’t buy.

View this post on Instagram Boxing Day. ???? A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 14, 2020 at 3:12pm PST

The question now is when will VanZant fight again. Hopefully, it’ll be sometime this summer. Unfortunately, nobody knows the answer to that because her health is always up in the air.

Let’s just hope she gets back into the octagon sooner rather than later. The UFC is better off when she’s doing well.

We’re all behind 12 Gauge. Now, she just needs to get herself healthy and get another win!