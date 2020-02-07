Pamela Anderson’s 12-Day Marriage To Movie Producer Jon Peters Is Over — She Calls It ‘A Terrible Mistake’

Pamela Anderson’s 12-day marriage to movie producer Jon Peters is over and she is calling it a “terrible mistake” after she blamed it on her heart being “too open.”

A source close to the 52-year-old actress shared with Page Six in a piece published Friday that the "Baywatch" star had just returned from a month-long "spiritual cleanse" in India, and her "heart was open, but, in hindsight, too open" when she decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony with the 74-year-old movie mogul.

"Pamela does not operate on the same wavelength as other people," the source added. "She has a huge heart and she loves big, fast and hard," the source said.

The source continued explained that Anderson and Peters spent only 3 days together before they decided to wed at a ceremony in Malibu. The two previously dated 30 years ago.

“She came back from her trip and Jon said to her, ‘I love you, let’s get married,'” the source close to the “Barb Wire” star explained. “So she said, ‘OK.'”

But after only a day and a half together, Anderson reportedly realized she had “made a terrible mistake” and felt that her new husband was “trying to be too controlling over her.”

“Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence … He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want,” the source added.

Sources explained that since the two never filed former paperwork for the marriage, it wasn’t legal and therefore easy to end.

As previously reported, the wedding marked the fifth marriage for both the Anderson and the “A Star Is Born” producer. Anderson was formerly married to rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon twice. Peters was previously married to Lesley Ann Warren, producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, Mindy Peters and Henrietta Zampitella.