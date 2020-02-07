Actress Patricia Arquette Tells Hillary Clinton To Stop Going After Bernie Sanders

Actress Patricia Arquette criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for “discrediting” Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as a viable presidential candidate and told her to “stop” the “infighting.”

“STOP IT. No more infighting. Stop it,” the 51-year-old actress tweeted Friday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Actress Demands Equal Pay, Told To Check Her Privilege)

“Everyone,” she added. “No alienating voters. We need to all vote for Blue no matter who. @HillaryClinton @BernieSanders.” (RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Apologizes For Trump At Emmys)

It all comes in response to a tweet from CNN about the former Democratic presidential nominee’s interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in which she doubled-down on her criticism against the 2020 presidential hopeful. (RELATED: Hulu Is Debuting A Hillary Clinton Docuseries)

“Former Dem. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton furthered her comments discrediting Sen. Bernie Sanders as a viable presidential candidate, insinuating that his potential failure to ‘deliver the moon’ would detract from efforts to rebuild public trust,” a tweet from the outlet read.

“I have a pretty clear perspective about what it’s going to take to win, and as I said earlier, that’s what I think the key calculation for any voter has to be,” Clinton told the talk show host during her appearance.

“You’ve got to be responsible for what you say, and what you say you’re going to do,” she added. “We need to rebuild trust in our fellow Americans and in our institutions, and if you promise the moon and you can’t deliver the moon, then that’s going to be one more indicator of how, you know, we just can’t trust each other.”

The former secretary of state’s comments followed another sentiment that surfaced earlier in which she said that “nobody likes him [Sanders].”

“He was in Congress for years,” Clinton shared in new documentary that was reviewed by the Hollywood Reporter.

“He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”