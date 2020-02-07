Crowd Goes Wild For Patrick Mahomes During Post Malone Concert

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently attended a Post Malone concert, and the results were exactly what you’d expect.

In a Twitter video shared by @JacquelynKDahl late Wednesday night, Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce walked into the Sprint Center in Kansas City to catch the show of the star singer.

As soon as the Super Bowl champions walked into public view, the fans went absolutely nuts. Watch the video below.

As soon as the Super Bowl champions walked into public view, the fans went absolutely nuts. Watch the video below.

There are very few places on this planet where Post Malone isn’t the most famous person in the room. He’s one of the most famous people you’ll ever see.

Yet, he definitely plays second fiddle to Mahomes in Kansas City, especially after the young gunslinger just brought the city a Super Bowl.

It’s always awesome to watch cities embrace star athletes. It’s one of the best parts about sports. The teams bring everybody together.

Mahomes brought Kansas City a title after beating the San Francisco 49ers, and the good people in Kansas City have embraced him as a hero.

When he showed up to that Posty concert, the fans were probably more amped to see him than the actual show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jan 25, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

Mahomes will be a legend in Kansas City until the day he dies, and he’s earned that spot in the hearts of the fans.

Well done, sir. Well done.

H/T: Barstool Sports