Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes Throws Down Monster Put-Back Dunk Against The Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes threw down an absurd dunk during a Thursday win over the Bulls.

Pelicans guard J.J. Redick fired off a three, and didn’t connect. However, it wasn’t much of a problem because Hayes was there to clean it up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The young NBA player crashed the boards and threw down a put-back dunk for the ages. Watch the incredible moment below.

This is a great example of why you always box out. One of the first rules of basketball is you put a body on somebody once the shot goes up.

That’s just fundamentals 101. Once the ball is in the air, identify a body and get on it.

If you don’t, then you find yourself ending up on SportsCenter because of a dunk from Jaxson Hayes. Nobody touched him, and he threw down one of the best dunks of the season.

It’s really not that hard of a concept. Just box out. This is stuff little kids understand. Yet, the Bulls let Hayes just walk straight to the rim.

Props to Hayes for the dunk and shame on the Bulls for not playing any defense.