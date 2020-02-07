Buttigieg Campaign Appears To Have Edited Town Hall Video To Add Applause

Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign appears to have edited a video from a CNN town hall to add audience applause in a version it posted online.

The Buttigieg campaign posted a clip from a May 2019 CNN town hall ahead of another town hall Thursday night.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action, a left-wing political group, posted a side-by-side of the original video next to the apparently edited version, showing that the loud audience applause in the edited version was absent from the original version.

“Statistically, we run the risk of being the first generation in American history to actually be worse off economically than our parents if nothing is done to change the trajectory of this economy,” Buttigieg said in the video.

“To me, that is not just a concern for our generation, it’s a concern that calls on us to build an alliance among generations to try to make sure that the future is better than the past,” he continued. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Was Asked If Third-Trimester Abortions Should Be Legal. Here’s What He Said)

At that point in the edited video, the audience appeared to have broken out into thunderous applause, but in the unedited version, Buttigieg actually continued talking.

WATCH:

The Buttigieg campaign didn’t return a request for comment on the edited video.

