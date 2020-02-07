Phil Fulmer Says Tennessee Will Soon ‘Be Taking A Bite Out Of Everybody We Play’s A**’

Tennessee Volunteers athletic director Phil Fulmer had a wild quote about the state of the program.

The Volunteers appear to be headed in the correct direction under football coach Jeremy Pruitt, and they had a solid 2020 recruiting class. That has Fulmer hyped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The Vols are back, and before long, we’ll be taking a bite out of everybody we play’s ass,” Fulmer said in a Twitter video shared by Marshall Hughes.

Let’s slow the roll just a bit Fulmer. Is Tennessee better off right now than they were under Butch Jones? No doubt about it.

There’s no doubt about that at all.

Yet, they’re still lightyears away from being ready to fully compete in the SEC. That’s just a fact. They’re not anywhere near good enough to play against elite teams and win.

There’s a big difference between have some good pieces and actually being good. Right now, the Volunteers certainly aren’t the latter.

I appreciate Fulmer’s energy, but let’s wait until we see some actual results before we get too hyped. After all, Tennessee lost to Georgia State this past season.

They’re still a very long ways away from where they need to be.