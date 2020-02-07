Teenager Shot And Killed While Rapping On Facebook Live

A teen rapping near his home in New York on Facebook Live was shot and killed, police are looking for a suspect.

Police responded to a 911 call about a male shot on Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn where they found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a police report. The teen was then pronounced dead at the hospital. (RELATED: 2 Dead, 1 Child Injured In Texas A&M-Commerce School Shooting)

A teen was rapping along to a favorite song on Facebook Live when he was fatally shot in the head outside a Brooklyn bodega. Jeremiah Dickey was about 30 seconds into his post when he started to look around before five gunshots ring out.https://t.co/lOnImvzJgW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 5, 2020



“I just miss my son,” Debra Dickey, Jeremiah’s mother, told CNN. “I shouldn’t have to be sitting here sobbing while they’re still out there running free.” Debra said there was no way of knowing that something like this could happen and described her son as loving with a good heart.

The video, now removed from Facebook, shows Jeremiah rapping to a song before five gunshots overtake the music. “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones,” said a Facebook company spokesperson.